Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 200,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $2,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,267,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,520,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,566,200.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

GTX stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 838,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,376. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Garrett Motion by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

