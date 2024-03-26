GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

GPS opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,709,638. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

