GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.89.

GAP Stock Down 0.6 %

GPS opened at $27.91 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,638 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

