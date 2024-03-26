Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.40 Per Share

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GAMA traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,356 ($17.14). 153,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,833. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,418 ($17.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,573.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,232.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.62.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

