F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 2.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,280,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

