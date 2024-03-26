F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,690,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,639. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.