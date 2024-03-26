F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 2.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

BKR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,276,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.