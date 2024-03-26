F&V Capital Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 49.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. 1,188,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,432. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

