F&V Capital Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries makes up about 2.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. 357,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,360. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock worth $5,135,151 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.