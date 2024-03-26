Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$51,707.70 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE FNV traded down C$1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$154.53. 364,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,711. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$217.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$148.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.038591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

