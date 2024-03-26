Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTRE. Citigroup raised shares of Fortrea from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $3,246,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,110,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

