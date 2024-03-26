Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 67,590 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,590 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Premier were worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 1,174.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PINC. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 277,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Premier’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

