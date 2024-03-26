Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 46,414 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,414 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.25% of ITT worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.38. 51,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $136.38.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.