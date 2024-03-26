Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 20,530 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.75% of CarGurus worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CarGurus by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 91,626 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 531.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CarGurus Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CARG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,517. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

