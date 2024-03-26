Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 14,610 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Qualys by 15.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 59.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Qualys by 24.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,027. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average of $173.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.