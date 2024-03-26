Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,040 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.26. 72,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,875. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,837 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

