Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,828 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.14% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $21,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 749,335 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,150,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505,676 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $89.70. 716,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.84. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3857 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

