Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,910 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.72% of Progyny worth $25,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $526,044.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $452,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,009.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,849 shares of company stock worth $4,794,419. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. 93,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

