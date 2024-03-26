Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $18.36 Million in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.33.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,743. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.00. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $285.74 and a 52 week high of $382.43.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.