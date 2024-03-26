Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $20.34 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,063 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average is $145.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

