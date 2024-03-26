Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,620 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.52% of Cactus worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,297. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.