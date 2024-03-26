Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.59 Million Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,332 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.38% of QuidelOrtho worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after buying an additional 551,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 217.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 505,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 440,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after buying an additional 340,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 85,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

