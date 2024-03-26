Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.51 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.61% of ESCO Technologies worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.94. 11,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.77 and a twelve month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at ESCO Technologies

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

