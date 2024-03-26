Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.39 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,077,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,107,000 after acquiring an additional 478,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $24,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. 21,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,952. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

