Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,052. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $251.77.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and sold 9,951 shares worth $2,405,512. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

