Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.02 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.15% of TopBuild worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.80.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.4 %

BLD traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $437.19. 21,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,070. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $441.39. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.80 and its 200-day moving average is $327.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

