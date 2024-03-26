Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

ADI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,849. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

