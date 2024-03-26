Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.25% of KBR worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

