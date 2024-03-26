Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.29% of Crane worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Crane by 187.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $134.28. 5,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,872. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

