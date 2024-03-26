Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 700 Shares of Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.91% of Touchstone Dividend Select ETF worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Touchstone Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Shares of Touchstone Dividend Select ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. Touchstone Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

The Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by actively selecting US large-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages that pay reliable, growing dividends at reasonable valuations.

