Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 35,570 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.80% of WNS worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. FMR LLC raised its position in WNS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,887,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $51.46. 88,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. WNS has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

