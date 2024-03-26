Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after purchasing an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OMC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

