Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 58,150 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.28% of Encompass Health worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. 36,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

