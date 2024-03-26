Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 199,664 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.54. 59,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $69.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.