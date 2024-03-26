Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.95). Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.99).

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.86. The stock has a market cap of £187.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1,258.33.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

