Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Price Performance
Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
