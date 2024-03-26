Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

