Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Up 4.1 %

LON:FLO traded up GBX 3.09 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 78.89 ($1.00). 203,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.16. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12-month low of GBX 71.59 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.51 million, a P/E ratio of -660.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Insider Activity at Flowtech Fluidpower

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Roger McDowell bought 32,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,920 ($32,756.22). 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.