Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.2 %

FLS stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

