Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

