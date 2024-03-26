Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $65,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Five9 by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 403,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

