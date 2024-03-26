FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 218,439 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 447.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 372,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FE traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 748,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,324. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

