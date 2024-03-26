First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading Down 0.3%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.90 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.24). 244,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 67,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.95 ($0.24).

First Property Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The stock has a market cap of £20.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,890.00 and a beta of 0.39.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

