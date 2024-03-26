First PREMIER Bank Sells 500 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 85,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

