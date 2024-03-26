First PREMIER Bank Sells 275 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after buying an additional 487,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

CLX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,896. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 238.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 761.90%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

