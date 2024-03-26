First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.34. 3,002,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,900. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

