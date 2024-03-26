First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock remained flat at $100.49 on Monday. 230,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,365. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

