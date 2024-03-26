First PREMIER Bank Purchases 583 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.37. 530,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,443. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

