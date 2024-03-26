First PREMIER Bank Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $233.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,067. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $235.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.