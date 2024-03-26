First PREMIER Bank Makes New Investment in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE INN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,573. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

