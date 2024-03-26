First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,975,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,812,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

